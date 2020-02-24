Front Page podcast: What Wisconsin learned about political polls between 2016 and 2020

Results of a new Wisconsin statewide poll, released Sunday, show Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in a commanding lead ahead of the Democratic presidential nominees. But, given the surprise outcome of the 2016 presidential election, the question remains: How accurate are political polls in an election year?

Director of the UW-Madison Elections Research Center Barry Burden and the Wisconsin State Journal’s State and Politics Editor Matt DeFour discuss the new survey and polling partner YouGov’s online method of canvassing the public.

Visit madison.com to check out Riley Vetterkind's article to learn more about the poll results.

