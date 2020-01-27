Front Page podcast: Surprise legislation laid out in Tony Evers' State of the State and its potential impact on elections

On the seventh episode of Front Page, politics and state government reporters Mitchell Schmidt and Riley Vetterkind unpack the State of the State address, as well as the surprising legislation to come from it and how it could set the stage for the 2020 election year.

Check out Vetterkind and Schmidt's article to read more about the State of the State address.

Front Page is the State Journal’s new weekly podcast that takes a look behind the scenes of some of the newspaper’s most interesting stories.

In this podcast series, listeners can hear reporters talk about the heartwarming, heartbreaking and hard-hitting news they cover on a regular basis.