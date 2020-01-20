You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Front Page podcast: Politics and state government reporter Riley Vetterkind breaks down the race for the Wisconsin Supreme Court
0 comments
topical alert

Front Page podcast: Politics and state government reporter Riley Vetterkind breaks down the race for the Wisconsin Supreme Court

{{featured_button_text}}

On the sixth episode of Front Page, politics and state government reporter Riley Vetterkind walked through each candidate, their platform and what’s riding on the race for the Wisconsin Supreme Court. 

Check out Vetterkind's article to read more about the State Supreme Court candidates and where they sit on issues that impact Wisconsinites 

Front Page is the State Journal’s new weekly podcast that takes a look behind the scenes of some of the newspaper’s most interesting stories.

In this podcast series, listeners can hear reporters talk about the heartwarming, heartbreaking and hard-hitting news they cover on a regular basis.

Visit go.madison.com/frontpage to hear a new episode of Front Page every Monday. You can also subscribe to the podcast on iTunesGoogle Play and Spotify.

Front Page podcast: Catch up on all of the State Journal's episodes
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics