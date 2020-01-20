Front Page podcast: Politics and state government reporter Riley Vetterkind breaks down the race for the Wisconsin Supreme Court

On the sixth episode of Front Page, politics and state government reporter Riley Vetterkind walked through each candidate, their platform and what’s riding on the race for the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Check out Vetterkind's article to read more about the State Supreme Court candidates and where they sit on issues that impact Wisconsinites

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Front Page is the State Journal’s new weekly podcast that takes a look behind the scenes of some of the newspaper’s most interesting stories.

In this podcast series, listeners can hear reporters talk about the heartwarming, heartbreaking and hard-hitting news they cover on a regular basis.