Front Page podcast: How Super Tuesday narrowed the field of Democratic presidential candidates

In the week leading up to and the week after Super Tuesday, the field of Democratic presidential candidates shrunk to three: former Vice President Joe Biden, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

In this week’s Front Page podcast, Wisconsin State Journal state and politics reporter Mitchell Schmidt discusses the field of candidates, the upsets, the victories, and what Wisconsin voters will have to look forward to, as we near the Democratic National Convention.

Front Page is the State Journal’s new weekly podcast that takes a look behind the scenes of some of the newspaper’s most interesting stories.

In this podcast series, listeners can hear reporters talk about the heartwarming, heartbreaking and hard-hitting news they cover on a regular basis.