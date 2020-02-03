You are the owner of this article.
Front Page podcast: From first in the nation Iowa caucuses to the Wisconsin battleground — the race for the White House kicks off
Front Page podcast: From first in the nation Iowa caucuses to the Wisconsin battleground — the race for the White House kicks off

On the eighth episode of Front Page, politics and state government reporter Mitchell Schmidt, an Iowa native, provides a detailed look into the first in the nation Iowa caucuses and campaign events held by President Donald Trump in the battleground state of Wisconsin in January. 

The interview portion of this episode was recorded on Thursday, before former Congressman John Delaney made public his decision to drop out of the race. 

Check out Schmidt's article to read more about how Wisconsin, a 2020 battleground state, could shape the election.

Front Page is the State Journal’s new weekly podcast that takes a look behind the scenes of some of the newspaper’s most interesting stories.

In this podcast series, listeners can hear reporters talk about the heartwarming, heartbreaking and hard-hitting news they cover on a regular basis.

Visit go.madison.com/frontpage to hear a new episode of Front Page every Monday. You can also subscribe to the podcast on iTunesGoogle Play and Spotify.

Front Page podcast: Catch up on all of the State Journal's episodes
Related to this story

In battleground Wisconsin, GOP opens front in Milwaukee
Politics and Elections

In battleground Wisconsin, GOP opens front in Milwaukee

The Wisconsin Republican Party this week will open its first-ever office in the heart of downtown Milwaukee, one of the clearest signs yet of the party’s push to cut into Democrats’ advantage among minority voters and the latest indication of how hard-fought every vote will be in the battleground state.

