Front Page podcast: From first in the nation Iowa caucuses to the Wisconsin battleground — the race for the White House kicks off

On the eighth episode of Front Page, politics and state government reporter Mitchell Schmidt, an Iowa native, provides a detailed look into the first in the nation Iowa caucuses and campaign events held by President Donald Trump in the battleground state of Wisconsin in January.

The interview portion of this episode was recorded on Thursday, before former Congressman John Delaney made public his decision to drop out of the race.

Check out Schmidt's article to read more about how Wisconsin, a 2020 battleground state, could shape the election.

Front Page is the State Journal’s new weekly podcast that takes a look behind the scenes of some of the newspaper’s most interesting stories.

In this podcast series, listeners can hear reporters talk about the heartwarming, heartbreaking and hard-hitting news they cover on a regular basis.