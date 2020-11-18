It’s another pandemic Monday in Wisconsin. COVID-19 diagnoses have hit another record, so have deaths. Hospitals across the state fill. The governor pleads with people to wear masks.

At University Hospital in Madison, Dwayne Collins, 53, is in the middle of another cleaning shift. He disinfects COVID patient rooms and all common areas on the 5th floor, one of the hospital’s six coronavirus units. Patients here have more than tripled since the last spike in April, now with more than 60 total COVID cases, though the numbers fluctuate frequently. Earlier this week, UW opened another COVID unit at its east side hospital, UW Health at the American Center, as cases continue to escalate.

Collins positions toilet paper rolls and towels for each room on his cart, buckets of sanitizers lined up neatly along the edge. He peeks through the window, scanning the inside of the next patient’s room he will clean so he can map out his cleaning route to minimize time and the things he touches.

“I get my paper towels ready and my toilet tissue ready,” he says. The last thing he grabs is a yellow isolation gown. He wears a new one in each room he enters, taking it off and sanitizing his hands before leaving to avoid bringing germs with him.

“This is my power,” he says as he puts on the gown. “This is my suit.”

The work of doctors, nurses and other health care professionals has rightly been championed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Less visible is the work of those clocking in every day to wield mops, sanitizer and scrub brushes to keep lifesaving hospitals sanitary and safe.

As scores of patients rotate through hospitals and vigilant disinfection is at the forefront of most everyone’s life outside of them, the importance of the environmental services technician (they’re not housekeepers or janitors in hospitals) is even more striking. New coronavirus cases have risen steadily since June, breaking records repeatedly with 6,422 on average confirmed each day, according to the state Department of Health Services. As of Nov. 16, there were 312,369 total cases in Wisconsin, with 22,337 in Dane County.

Deaths statewide are also climbing. The seven-day average for coronavirus deaths is 46. A month ago, it was 19 and two months before that it was six, according to state data.

Collins is one of 219 environmental services technicians at University Hospital. UW Health employs 345 environmental services techs across all of its clinic locations. A spokeswoman would not disclose whether any had gotten sick from COVID-19 because of their work, citing privacy concerns.

Environmental services techs at UW do not receive hazard pay but make at least $15 an hour, said Emily Kumlien, a UW Health spokeswoman. Pay for the job depends on the “exact job responsibilities and tenure with the organization,” but workers did get a 2% raise this year, “in recognition of how our employees are helping us weather the storm of COVID-19,” she said.

The jobs also include benefits, including pro-rated ones for part-time workers.

“We take many precautions to protect staff and providers at our hospitals and clinics. But there is significant spread of COVID-19 throughout our community and some staff do test positive,” Kumlien said. “Many staff who do not contract COVID-19 also need to be quarantined due to exposures or symptoms that are ultimately not related to the virus.”

Collins has worked at University Hospital for three years, commuting to work via Park & Ride, then by bus from his home in Sun Prairie. He wakes up at 5 a.m. for his scheduled shifts, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday, but he often picks up more, working 40 to 56 hours a week.

Patients are usually really nice when you knock and ask to clean their rooms, Collins explains. He’s never been hollered at or anything. If someone doesn’t want him to come in, he just passes by and gives them their privacy.

With his gown and gloves on, a broom in his hand, Collins gently knocks on a patient’s door.

“Hi, housekeeping, may I come in?”

The patient agrees; Collins enters.

“He’s not going to say how amazing he is at that because of how charismatic he is,” his boss, Mikel Kind says. “Humble.”

In the earlier COVID days, it was tough, Kind says. No one really knew how COVID was transmitted or how it worked, and best practices on how to clean rooms and protect staff were constantly changing.

“I’m not going to lie, it was extremely stressful. I pride myself on doing a pretty good job with rolling with the punches but there were times where it got tough,” Kind says. “You have to do your best to answer these questions to staff members who are afraid. The best you can do is just be honest.”

Collins was one of those employees who made things a little bit easier.

“He cares about his patients. He does the job because he truly believes in it and if you need something done, he can do it,” Kind says.

Collins isn’t the type of guy who needs accolades, though. No, he says, he’s just doing his job. But his job is on the front lines, too. He sees himself as a fighter there.

“I’m a part of a team,” he says. “A lot of people you know they look at you, doing janitorial work and they call you ‘janitor.’ A lot of people don't like that, but I take it as I have a job, my job is to fight bacteria, so I’m a doctor, in a sense.”

Through the door, one can hear Collins chatting with the patient about the Packers’ unfortunate loss to the Vikings the night before. He zips around, sweeping the floor, grabbing the garbage and wiping down the tables, cleaning all parts of the bathroom. It takes him about eight minutes to do it all.

Saying hello and starting a bit of chit-chat helps, he says, because it gets the patient’s mind off of their predicament. He doesn't need anything from them, not a prod or a prick. No serious conversation about a prognosis. He’s just there to make their day a little better with a clean room and some company.

“Like the guy I was just talking to, we were talking about the football game,” Collins explains. “He was upset because his food was sitting outside the door but as we got to talking and I brought up the football, he kind of forgot about his food.”

Though people are supposed to be socially distant outside of the hospital, Collins makes it a point to connect with those inside it.

“When you’re showing that you’re not distant, people open up to you, you know, and then you can relate,” he says. “Then as you open up a conversation, sometimes people forget about what’s going on and they start smiling and then that’s a breakthrough. You have made their day.”

Before cleaning the hospital, Collins worked in factories. He was at Wisco Industries for a time, building pizza ovens, then at a plastics company in DeForest making medical parts. He had applied at UW before, initially in food service. But then a job as an environmental services tech opened and he grabbed it.

He likes his job at the hospital better, he says. It’s not the same as making parts, going home every day smelling like oil, with cuts on his hands.

Even before the pandemic, management warned him about what hospital cleaning entails, and the risks of cleaning contagious patient rooms. They laid it all out, Collins says.

“It's not like a regular job. You're in the hospital, things go on in the hospital, so it’s a place where, you know, the sick folks are at,” he says. “There is a possibility to get infected.”

COVID worried him some in the beginning — it worried everyone, he says. Now that he knows more and understands what he needs to do to protect himself, he isn’t as concerned.

“Once I got the proper procedure for how we are able to operate, then I was cool,” he says. With protective gear and by cleaning according to the guidelines, he says he feels safe coming in and walking out each day.

Though he feels he is well trained, he takes the risk of COVID seriously. He has a wife and a daughter at home, both with conditions that make them more vulnerable to the virus.

“I don't want to come work here and take it home,” he says. “I like my job, but it's not more important than my wife. Not more important than my family.”

Cleaning for COVID is essentially the same as how workers have sanitized patient rooms and hospital areas in the face of other contagious diseases for years, says Patti Costello, executive director of the Association for the Healthcare Environment, an industry group that is a part of the American Hospital Association. The work of environmental services technicians has always been important, she says. The pandemic has just shined a brighter light on it.

The group works with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and develops training curriculums and cleaning protocols with guidance for hospitals across the country.

“Environmental services help everyone keep a hospital ticking,” she says. “They're on the front line of preventing infections and that is an enormous responsibility. They have a huge opportunity to ensure that the environment in which the patient is cared for is clean and safe.”

Training technicians like Collins well and ensuring they understand the “why” behind protocols, even when they change, is crucial, she says. Because their role presents an “enormous opportunity to play a significant role in clinical outcomes.”

“That ‘why’ that empowers them, removes the fear … It's putting that suit of armor on if you're going to go joust. They know what they need to do.”

Training also emphasizes how critical Collins’ work is. That’s why hospitals don’t use the word “janitor” or “housekeeping.”

“People need to feel proud of the work they're doing because, quite honestly, we couldn't deliver the kind of care we do without them on the front lines,” she says. “It takes a village to run a hospital. Everyone has a role to play and the environmental services tech is one of them.”

At University Hospital, environmental services technicians first remove all soiled linens and trash and disinfect all areas that could be touched daily.

When a patient has been discharged, hospital cleaners use a UV light machine, called Tru-D (which stands for “total room disinfection”) to thoroughly sanitize the room. The machine measures the room to clean all areas of it, controlled remotely from outside of the room. University Hospital has 14 such machines, which were used in isolation rooms prior to the pandemic, too.

“We’ve used it as a common practice in an isolation room and in designated units we use it in as well. It’s a great supplemental disinfection device,” says Kind, Collins’ manager.

Seeing COVID up close brings it to life in a way you don’t see outside of the hospital, Collins says.

“If you don't believe that it's real and you're in there doing a room and you see this patient there gasping for air, that’s enough to wake you up,” he says.

Collins has been in Madison since 1989, when he moved here from Chicago. When he’s not working, he’s also a pastor, running a small Christian ministry out of his home. He sees his cleaning work as an extension of his faith work.

“I know it's a battle. I know it's a battle and it gets you depressed. It gets you down. It gets you to a point where you can't make it,” he says. “But the flip side is faith because you've got to have faith. You’ve got to feed yourself faith, that I’m going to come out of this.”

You have to fight that despair just like you fight the virus, Collins says.

“We all need encouragement. We all need inspiration and the Gospel can uplift your spirit to give you hope when there’s no hope,” he says.

“In my thought, I bring hope.”

