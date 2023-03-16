Republicans on Thursday advanced legislation to define what offenses constitute "violent crimes" in preparation for the anticipated passage of a state constitutional amendment that would allow judges to consider defendants' past convictions in setting cash bail.
If passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, the measure would clarify that judges can consider dozens of defendants' past "violent crime" convictions when they set cash bail.
Here are the crimes that would qualify:
- First-degree intentional homicide
- First-degree reckless homicide (causing a person's death while showing "utter disregard for human life")
- Felony murder (killing somebody while committing or attempting to commit a crime)
- Second-degree intentional homicide (intending to kill someone after potentially being provoked to do so)
- Second-degree reckless homicide
- Homicide resulting from negligent control of a vicious animal
- Homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon, explosives or fire
- Causing death by operating a vehicle while intoxicated
- Causing death by negligently operating a vehicle
- Manipulating or disfiguring a corpse to conceal a crime or avoid apprehension
- Assisting another person's suicide
- Battery, substantial battery or aggravated battery
- Battery to an unborn child
- Physically abusing an elderly person
- Battery under special circumstances (for example, a prisoner attacking a guard)
- Causing or threatening to cause bodily harm to witnesses
- Causing or threatening to cause bodily harm to judges, prosecutors or law enforcement officers
- Causing or threatening to cause bodily harm to health care providers and staff
- Causing or threatening to cause bodily harm to Department of Revenue employees
- Causing or threatening to cause bodily harm to Department of Safety and Professional Services or Department of Workforce Development employees
- Intentionally causing bodily harm to certain county, city, village or town employees
- Cutting or mutilating somebody's tongue, eye, ear, nose, lip, limb or another bodily member with the intent to disable or disfigure somebody
- First-degree sexual assault (having sexual intercourse without consent while causing pregnancy or great bodily harm to that person)
- Second-degree sexual assault (having sexual intercourse without consent by use or threat of force or violence)
- Third-degree sexual assault (having sexual intercourse without consent)
- Recklessly causing bodily harm to another person
- Strangling or suffocating another person
- Causing harm to another person through the negligent handling of weapon, explosives or fire
- Harming another person by the operation of a vehicle while intoxicated
- Abusing individuals at risk (for example, physically or emotionally abusing an adult with a severe mental or physical disability)
- Corrections staff abusing people confined to prisons or other corrections facilities
- Imprisoning somebody without their consent and without the lawful authority to do so
- Human trafficking for labor or commercial sex act
- Taking hostages to influence a person to perform or not to perform some action demanded by the perpetrator
- Kidnapping
- Stalking somebody
- Intimidating witnesses through force, attempted force to a person or their property
- Intimidating victims from reporting crimes or information through force, attempted force to a person or their property
- Endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon
- Disarming a peace officer
- Possessing, selling or buying a machine gun and some other weapons
- Possessing a short-barreled shotgun or rifle
- Possessing a firearm for a person, knowing that person is prohibited from possessing a firearm
- Possessing a weaponized drone
- Recklessly endangering one's safety while showing disregard for human life
- Tampering with household products to injure a person or harm their business
- Soliciting a child to participate in criminal gang activity
- Violating a court-order for a person to stay away from victims, witnesses or co-actors
- Damaging or threatening to damage a juror's property
- Damaging or threatening to damage the property of a witness
- Damaging or threatening to damage a judge's property
- Intentionally damaging somebody's building by means of fire or explosives without the other's consent
- Damaging a property through fire with the intent to defraud
- Possessing, manufacturing, selling or transferring a fire bomb
- Burglary
- Carjacking with a dangerous weapon
- Carjacking with force
- Threats to injure somebody or accuse them of a crime
- Robbery
- Robbing a bank
- Prisoners assaulting corrections staff
- Harassment
- Bomb scares
- Sexual assault of a child (first and second degree)
- Repeated acts of sexual assault of the same child
- Physical abuse of a child
- Causing mental harm to a child
- Sexually exploiting a child
- Trafficking a child
- Causing a child to view or listen to sexual activity
- Incest with a child
- Child enticement
- Soliciting a child for prostitution
- Sexual assault of a child by a foster care, group home or shelter care worker or volunteer
- Sexual assault of a child by school staff or volunteer
- Abducting another person's child
- Leaving or storing a loaded firearm within reach or early access of a child
- Treating an animal in a cruel manner
- Instigating fights between animals or intentionally spectating a cockfight, dog fight, bullfight or other fight between the same or different kinds of animals, or between an animal and person
- Shooting at caged or staked animals
- Violating a domestic abuse restraining order
- Violating a child abuse restraining order
- Violating a harassment restraining order
- Solicitation to commit a Class A felony
- Conspiracy to commit a Class A felony
- Attempt to commit a Class A felony
- Committing domestic abuse offense within 72 hours after arrest for domestic abuse crime
- Possessing a dangerous weapon while committing a crime
