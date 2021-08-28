From hemp to high: Delta-8 THC brings marijuana-like product to unregulated Wisconsin

Hemp in Wisconsin

Following decades of prohibition, Wisconsin farmers could again grow hemp in 2018 under a pilot program unanimously supported by the state Legislature and signed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker.

The program, which is overseen by the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, was initially hailed for the "industrial hemp" it would bring back to a state that once was one of the country's leaders in production before the industry died at the end of World War II and the plant later outlawed.

Lawmakers and industry representatives spoke of a variety of health, manufacturing, high-tech and food applications for hemp upon its return. But CBD oil — a nonintoxicating component of the plant touted for medical benefits — quickly became the dominant byproduct of the plant.

After the inaugural growing season in 2018, the number of licensed hemp growers and processors ballooned in 2019, stayed steady in 2020 and significantly dropped this year.