From civic space to child care, east side residents envision possibilities for proposed Reindahl Imagination Center

Madison’s east side residents seek a place that offers not just books but services like citizenship and immigration resources, community gathering spaces, connection to the arts and literacy assistance.

The study identified objectives that the Reindahl Imagination Center could include to meet the goals of serving as a community forum, civic innovator, holistic health advocate, cultural platform and economic engine.

Englebert said he was surprised by the strong desire for child care.

“It’s something that we don't do directly as the library, but we heard it time and time again from residents in that area that they need to spend time traveling to find child care,” Englebert said.

The study found that there are 17 licensed family and group child care centers near Reindahl Park, representing 6.9% of the total number of licensed child care centers in Madison. However, the area is home to approximately 10.1% of children in Madison under the age of 5.