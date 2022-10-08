From cats in trees to recruiting, Madison Fire Chief Chris Carbon looks to lead for community

Madison Fire Chief Chris Carbon has transitioned easily into the new job since his tenure began in April.

A lifelong Madisonian, Carbon is in every respect a veteran of the department and the profession. He joined MFD in 1999. But his first foray into the profession was through a part-time job in college as a dispatcher with the Shorewood Hills Volunteer Fire Department. From there, he took firefighting classes and eventually attended paramedic school.

“The more I got into it, I really figured out that this was something that I really wanted to get into and could enjoy,” Carbon said.

As he settles into the new job, Carbon wants to prioritize recruitment, community outreach and getting more ambulances for the department to cut down on response times.

Though he’s not on the daily grind of calls anymore, Carbon wants to prioritize how the Fire Department connects with the community.

“If we’re not out engaged and hearing what the needs are, then it’s really hard for us to actually meet the requests out there,” Carbon said.

For people that don’t know, what are your responsibilities as fire chief? What is the day to day work?

The responsibilities can certainly be broad. If we boil it down, at the most basic level, it is to assure that our folks are well prepared and taken care of to serve the city. The organization truly exists to serve the community that we live in. We always think about fire and EMS, but it’s really an organization that’s sort of an all-hazards department.

As a department, we oversee emergency medical services and fire suppression, but we also have rescue and hazardous materials and urban and trench rescue. We have a fire investigation team, we have a tactical EMS team. So there’s a lot of different components of what we do. But at the end of the day, it really all boils down to people. It really is about management of our people within the organization.

Then obviously, the other part of it is being the sort of face or the leader of the organization connected with the community and that we’re not operating in a vacuum. That’s probably one of the biggest components of the role and maybe the biggest challenge. It’s really easy to get caught up in the workload on a day-to-day basis. We have to remember, as I said, we’re here to serve and we want our personnel well prepared to serve. We can’t serve from our perspective, we have to serve from the community’s perspective.

What are some of the other priorities you have for the job?

One of the big things that we’ve started working on is recruitment. Recruiting is one of those tools that like any employer I think it’s going to be more challenging to find employees. But what we really want to do is make sure that the department represents the city.

I think oftentimes people look at the Fire Department and they think, “OK, that’s the Fire Department. I could never do that.” It’s not tangible. A lot of people just feel like it’s a distant profession. The opportunities aren’t there in the natural pathways, and the schools aren’t there. So for us, recruiting and getting the message out that really says we’re looking for really good people. We’ll train you how to be a great firefighter and a great medical professional.

We’ve got some really good energy behind the future cadet program. Madison College has actually already started some pilot programs over the last couple of years. But what I envision as we build over the next few years is we’d like to have high school sophomores, juniors and seniors work through a program where they can actually get high school credit. Come out and be with the stations. We’ll get them put through firefighting entry-level classes and EMT class and spend a couple years with them getting to learn the job, us getting to know them, and hopefully we can work a pathway from this cadet program into employment.

If we can accomplish that, I’d be really excited. If we get into the high schools, that’s a true cross section of our community without having to do any formal recruiting effort.

With response time, are there still parts of the city where you think you need improvement? Where are they, and how do you want to approach that?

I would be lying if I told you that there’s not room for improvement. Any fire chief would tell you that. I think where our stations are located right now, we’re actually covering the city very well. With Station 14 that opened up just a couple of years ago, it was a big improvement because that southeast corner had a tremendous gap.

I will tell you right now, we continue to be in need of ambulances. We were very lucky to add an additional ambulance at the start of this year. I think we could absolutely use a couple more ambulances. We’ve got ambulances that are going out 15 to 20 times a day, and anytime an ambulance is out, that station has now uncovered territory.

We are lucky. I think the city has taken great care of the Fire Department. I think we’re in a good place. But we’re certainly short. I think we’ll be looking to add additional ambulances in the future when we can, but we understand we’re part of the bigger picture of the city. There’s a lot of competing demands for the resources that are out there, a lot of good needs are out there in addition to the fire department.

What are some of the quirky calls that you’ve been called out on in your career? How do you know that you have the equipment to handle something super bizarre or weird?

I’m one of those people who forget calls left and right. But we literally go on everything. It’s everything from emergencies to oddities. One of the most funny stories that we’ve had around here lately is the whole cliché of cats in trees. I don’t think I’ve seen a cat in a tree needing a rescue in my career here. And in the last month and a half or two months, we’ve literally rescued three cats. It’s hilarious. I haven’t seen this in 20 years, and now we have three of them. We’ll have ducks who fall down in the sewer grates. Our crews don’t specialize in sewers, but firefighters are intuitive and they’re flexible and they’re creative. We’ve fixed bicycles. There’s motorized wheelchairs that stop working with somebody in the middle of the street. It’s really if you name it, we’ve probably done it.