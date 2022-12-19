Fresh off veto, Joe Parisi backs 'last chance' options for future of Dane County Jail project

After vetoing yet another scaled-back version of the jail-consolidation project last month, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi is publicly backing plans that would close the jail's multimillion-dollar funding gap either through County Board action or a referendum.

The newest round of fixes for the jail project includes pulling $13.5 million from a jail space study and unused money from other county programs to erect a six-story, 825-bed jail.

If that fails, a different option could put approval of $13.5 million in additional borrowing to voters as a binding referendum question in the April election.

Parisi said the options are "one last chance" to make the project happen and finally close the 1950s-style jail facility at the City-County Building that is widely considered inhumane.

The project would close that facility and consolidate the county's jail facilities in a new tower and the Public Safety Building.

"It is a tragedy or a lawsuit away from being shut down by the courts," Parisi said of the City-County Building jail.

"The time has come to put this issue to rest," he said.

If approved, the funding would put county spending and borrowing for the new jail at nearly $180 million. That's not to mention millions spent on research into the facility, architectural contracts and other work.

Months-old estimates show a $10 million jail-funding shortage, so the $13.5 million accounts for recent inflation. Design of the six-story jail has been underway for months, with final plans and cost estimates to be released in the new year.

But the options being pushed by Parisi, Sheriff Kalvin Barrett and some on the board have been rejected by county supervisors already this year.

In August, the board's 37 members voted 25-12, short of the three-fourths majority needed, on an extra $10 million in borrowing for the six-story jail. That same meeting, the board overwhelmingly discarded the referendum option, voting 2-34.

The $13.5 million reallocation plan failed during budget talks last month, too.

That plan went down on a 18-19 vote, one supervisor shy of the simple majority needed for passage.

Since it wouldn't be a budget vote, the reallocation plan would require even more support this time around, with two-thirds support needed for it to clear the board.

In an interview, Board Chair Patrick Miles, 34th District, reiterated his preference that the board abstain from more funding votes, let alone a referendum, until a final cost estimate for the jail is released in March.

"What happens if Gilbane (the project's construction manager) comes back and says actually the gap isn't $13.5 million, it's $17 or $20 million?" Miles said.

"The sequence should be we get the accurate cost estimate, take a vote on funding then you put it out to bid," he said.

Parisi has faced criticism from some on the board for not being more outspoken on the jail project only to veto the five-story plan after not including funding for the jail in his 2023 budget.

The plan he vetoed, a five-story, 725-bed jail, would have delayed the project too much and not guaranteed closure of the City-County Building jail, Parisi argued.

The smaller jail had been drafted by the board's Black caucus and backed by key leadership as a means to curb the project's cost and fund criminal justice reforms.

During a board meeting last week, Sup. Yogesh Chawla, 6th District, said Parisi now "owns" the jail project and its future.

"The blame for this does not lie with this board's who's worked on this and worked on this," Chawla said. "The county executive did not put one dollar of funding in his budget for the jail."

During a press conference alongside Parisi on Monday, Sup. Andrew Schauer, 21st District, a leading supporter of the six-story jail, pleaded with colleagues to back the new options, saying that a larger jail and criminal justice reforms aren't mutually exclusive policies.

"We remain committed as a board to social justice reforms that will help keep the jail population small," Schauer said, adding that the cost of more delays would take funding away from reform initiatives.