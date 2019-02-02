After days of snow and frigid temperatures, Madison will experience a warm-up that could cause streets to flood.
A high of 39 degrees is in the forecast for Saturday following historic lows during the middle of the week. In addition to higher temperatures, Madison could see afternoon rain showers.
“We are going from the freezer into the swimming pool,” Mayor Paul Soglin said Friday. “We’re going to experience something that is almost as rare as the sub-zero temperatures and that is the possibility of flooding into our city streets as the 20,000 drains leading into our storm sewer are confronted with the snow and packed ice melting.”
Soglin warned residents to watch out for icy pavement, check drains and basements and contact the city if their streets flood.
Assistant Streets Superintendent Steve Schultz said city crews will start early Saturday morning to clean up and salt routes on main streets in addition to the middle of main thoroughfares and turn lanes.
“The Monday morning commute should be much better than it has been in the past couple of weeks. That’s the number one priority,” Schultz said.
Schultz said the city will monitor residential streets with hard packed snow that starts to slowly melt. He also said there is a possibility the city would need to plow the remaining slush off of streets next week.
“The city streets are in great winter driving conditions considering what we went through,” Schultz said.
The change in temperature causes soil to quickly thaw and put pressure on the city’s water mains. On Friday morning alone, five water mains broke, according to the Madison Water Utility, bringing the total broken mains to 22 since Jan. 28.
Soglin said the city could also see potholes created as a result of the cracks in the pavement and quick-changing temperatures.
Due to the arctic blast affecting Madison, the city and Dane County closed non-essential services Wednesday and Thursday. City agencies, including the police and fire departments and streets, engineering and parks divisions were working.
“That’s our principal job: keep the city open,” Soglin said.