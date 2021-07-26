'Freedom to succeed': New law breaks down barriers for Wisconsin hair braiders

After receiving bipartisan support in the Legislature, Gov. Tony Evers signed the bill into law on July 8, making Wisconsin the 31st state to exempt braiders from licensure.

"This shows a movement at every level of government to remove barriers, to create opportunities wherever possible," Stubbs said at a press conference Monday celebrating the new law. "Because of this bill, braiders across the state can feel free to work from home with their skill, to contribute to their communities, to be entrepreneurs and to be extremely successful, by opening the doors to hair braiders across our state, we are promoting the freedom to succeed."

Fellow hair stylists reached out and thanked Allen when she started posting about the deregulation bill. She said the bill was "well-needed" because she knows many aspiring stylists who cannot afford the hefty price tag that comes with licensure. The year-long program is also a big-time commitment. Allen, who juggles running her business with raising three children, is "busy every day." She lived in DeForest for five years and commuted to Madison to attend cosmetology school. She moved back to Madison last April. Her salon, tucked into the corner of her kitchen, is now open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. six days a week — she just recently started taking Sundays off.