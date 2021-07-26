'Freedom to succeed': New law breaks down barriers for Wisconsin hair braiders

Kiara Allen has been braiding hair since her aunt taught her the skill in seventh grade, but when she began to pursue her dream of opening her own salon she discovered she had to get a license.
"My aunt said, 'You can sew, why don't you sew this hair into my head,'" said Allen, 28, who has run Kashis Cheveux Salon out of her home since 2011. "Some slaves used to use braids to pass messages and hide food in their hair, so I think it's just a beautiful thing that we have and can do and can teach our kids to do."
Despite her years of experience, Allen had to spend $20,000 and complete 1,550 hours of training at a cosmetology school where she said instructors themselves did not know how to braid. Allen, who graduated in 2019, said she was asked to teach fellow students how to braid and even led a few classes.
Allen met state Rep. Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison, in 2015 while she was working at A's Beauty Supply and has been doing Stubbs' hair ever since. Last February, when Stubbs introduced legislation that would allow people in Wisconsin to braid hair without a barbering or cosmetology license, she invited Allen to share her experience and expertise. Stubbs explained that the bill is a racial equity issue, as hair braiding is a craft that has been passed down for generations in the Black community.
After receiving bipartisan support in the Legislature, Gov. Tony Evers signed the bill into law on July 8, making Wisconsin the 31st state to exempt braiders from licensure.
"This shows a movement at every level of government to remove barriers, to create opportunities wherever possible," Stubbs said at a press conference Monday celebrating the new law. "Because of this bill, braiders across the state can feel free to work from home with their skill, to contribute to their communities, to be entrepreneurs and to be extremely successful, by opening the doors to hair braiders across our state, we are promoting the freedom to succeed."
Fellow hair stylists reached out and thanked Allen when she started posting about the deregulation bill. She said the bill was "well-needed" because she knows many aspiring stylists who cannot afford the hefty price tag that comes with licensure. The year-long program is also a big-time commitment. Allen, who juggles running her business with raising three children, is "busy every day." She lived in DeForest for five years and commuted to Madison to attend cosmetology school. She moved back to Madison last April. Her salon, tucked into the corner of her kitchen, is now open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. six days a week — she just recently started taking Sundays off.
"It was very challenging, especially living in DeForest and you have to have a car living out there and my car kept breaking down. It was horrible and then being a mom, it was just a lot," Allen said. "(The bill is) going to open doors for a lot of people in the community and it also knocked down a lot of barriers. I just wish it would have been passed before I went to school."
Cosmetology licenses ensure all services are performed safely and by someone with a trained eye, but Allen said hair styling dangers are mostly from working with chemicals. The Institute for Justice, an advocacy group that worked with Stubbs to get the bill passed, released a report in 2016 that surveyed 9,731 licensed or registered hair braiders across nine states. Of the 103 complaints filed against them from 2006 to 2012, just four were about health and safety concerns. The rest were about the fact that the hair braiders were unlicensed.
Allen said deregulating braiding will help fellow entrepreneurs get the start they need. Allen's dream is to open a brick-and-mortar salon alongside her younger sister, but for now, she will continue braiding from home and even has plans to offer free back-to-school hair styling. Allen said she wants to rent out the Goodman Community Center at the end of August and style children's hair free of cost because, "if you look good, you feel good."
"I just want to thank Mrs. Stubbs for passing this phenomenal bill," Allen said at Monday's press conference. "It's going to do wonders and it's going to make history here in Wisconsin and I believe that it's something that was meant to be and that we needed within the Black community."