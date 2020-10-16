Free hotline to help Madison residents navigate financial concerns due to COVID-19 pandemic

A free hotline to help Madison residents work through financial concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic was launched by the city, according to a news release Thursday.

The new "Financial Resources Hotline" will connect residents to a "financial navigator," which is a person residents can have one-on-one conversations with about any financial concerns they have due to the pandemic. The financial navigators will be available over the phone to provide guidance and help access available programs and other services to manage income loss and other financial concerns they may be experiencing.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly increased the financial strain on many Madison households," Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. "I hope it will help people get connected to the resources they need."

Residents can get more information or sign up for the hotline at no cost by calling 608-315-5151 Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., or Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. A short sign-up form can also be submitted online at cityofmadison.com/financialhotline.

