Free hotline to help Madison residents navigate financial concerns due to COVID-19 pandemic

A free hotline to help Madison residents work through financial concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic was launched by the city, according to a news release Thursday.
The new "Financial Resources Hotline" will connect residents to a "financial navigator," which is a person residents can have one-on-one conversations with about any financial concerns they have due to the pandemic. The financial navigators will be available over the phone to provide guidance and help access available programs and other services to manage income loss and other financial concerns they may be experiencing.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly increased the financial strain on many Madison households," Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. "I hope it will help people get connected to the resources they need."
Residents can get more information or sign up for the hotline at no cost by calling 608-315-5151 Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., or Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. A short sign-up form can also be submitted online at cityofmadison.com/financialhotline.
Those who sign up will be contacted by a financial navigator within 48 hours Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sessions will be about 30 minutes each, and residents can sign up for as many sessions as they need. There is no guarantee of being matched with the same financial navigator each time.
Sessions are available in English, Hmong and Spanish. American Sign Language and other languages are also available through the city's interpretation services.
The city said the hotline will stay in service for at least one year with longer-term potential if need be. It will be managed by the city's Community Development Division in partnership with the Madison Public Library, staff from both of which will be working on the hotline.
The hotline was made possible by an $80,000, one-year grant from the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund's (CFE Fund) Financial Navigators program. The city of Madison was among the first group of municipalities to receive the award in May. As of Thursday, 31 municipalities across the county are a part of the program.
The grant provides operating support, training, technical assistance and access to data infrastructure to deliver the service.
