Fraud charges brought in 2nd Wisconsin 2020 election case

In Wisconsin, the numbers are even smaller. But Republicans have ordered a review by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hired three retired police investigators and a former state Supreme Court justice who had been backed by Republicans to look into claims of "irregularities."

In the latest fraud case filed in St. Croix County, 64-year-old Michael Ray Overall claims that his voting twice was unintentional, according to the criminal complaint filed June 16. Reached by phone on Monday, Overall said he has not hired an attorney and reiterated that his voting twice was a mistake.

"Hell no," he said when asked if he intended to vote twice.

He declined to say who he voted for in the presidential election.

Overall registered to vote in St. Croix County in 2007 but sold his house in 2019 and changed his address on his driver's license to Beloit in May 2020.

According to the complaint, Overall requested an absentee ballot from St. Croix County in western Wisconsin on Oct. 5, 2020. It was mailed to a Rockford, Illinois, address. A week later, on Oct. 12, he signed the absentee ballot using a Star Prairie, Wisconsin, address, which is in St. Croix County. The ballot was received before the election.