Fraternity seeks to raze buildings in historic district for big housing project

"What's unique in this arrangement, however, is that even if the 15 bedrooms are all occupied, AXS members can rent the upper-level apartments and essentially get the same fraternal living experience," he said. "The collegiate chapter typically has about 50 active members every year while the houses only have 20 rooms, so the majority of members would seek other housing options. This would be the first opportunity in our history to potentially house all our members under one roof."

The Campus-Area Neighborhood Association has scheduled a meeting at 5 p.m., Oct. 26, to discuss the proposal and form a steering committee, Ald. Max Prestigiacomo, 8th District, said on his city website. Prestigiacomo could not be reached for comment.

A key to the project will be securing city approvals to demolish the existing buildings.

On Oct. 5, the Landmarks Commission unanimously voted to recommend to the Plan Commission that the buildings have "very significant" historic value based on architectural and historic significance as noted in the 2018 Langdon Neighborhood Character Study and property files at the state Historic Preservation Office.