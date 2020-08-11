Francesca Hong wins packed race for Assembly District 76 on Madison's liberal Isthmus

As a small business owner, Hong has said she has personally felt the uncertainties and burdens that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought. She said those who are "fearing for their lives and livelihood" need a voice as Wisconsin faces two public health crises: the coronavirus pandemic and racism.

"I had a lot of fear with what happened with COVID for the business and for my family," Hong said. "And I had a lot of anger with what happened. And all the injustices that were being exacerbated by the virus, and that we weren’t talking about that before.

"I ran because I knew the community shared those fears and shared that anger and shared that need for change."

Hong does not currently live in the 76th Assembly District, but she plans to move there before November. She told the Capital Times that her family was already planning to make the move, but COVID-19 delayed the timeline. She already works in the district.