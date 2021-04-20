Foxconn to receive $80 million, not $3 billion, under new deal with Wisconsin

While the new deal comes with considerably fewer tax dollars, it also provides Foxconn with more flexibility.

Under the new agreement, which is similar to other performance-based incentive packages provided to companies by the state, Foxconn can earn tax incentives without specific requirements on what the company produces as long as it meets hiring and capital investment targets. The contract also memorializes the potential for future investment and added tax incentives from the state.

"With this flexibility also comes the predictability and stability to know that Foxconn’s material contributions in Wisconsin will be recognized by the State as benchmarks are achieved year-over-year," the company said in a statement.

The new agreement also allows the state to recover 100% of incentives paid to the company in the event of default.

WEDC Secretary Melissa Hughes said the amended contract will also help the state's economic recovery from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.