International electronics giant Foxconn says it will start construction this summer on a display-screen manufacturing hub near Racine, with plans for production to start by the end of 2020.
A statement announcing the news said it marks the next phase of Foxconn's plans for its campus in Mount Pleasant.
It also underscores the company's plans for manufacturing there -- weeks after reports and statements by Foxconn officials suggested the company was scaling back or changing its plans to build display screens in Wisconsin.
Foxconn, under a deal negotiated by former Gov. Scott Walker, is getting a state subsidy package of as much as $3 billion to build a Wisconsin campus that could employ as many as 13,000.
The so-called "Gen 6" facility, a construction timeline for which was announced Monday, will manufacture liquid crystal display, or LCD, screens, according to the statement. It said their uses will be in a range of applications including in education, medical and healthcare, entertainment and sports, security and smart cities.
The statement says Foxconn will announce awards for bid packages for infrastructure work nears its Mount Pleasant site by April 1. In May, the company will issue bid packages for construction of the manufacturing facility.
Foxconn executive Louis Woo said in a statement that using Wisconsin contractors is a priority for the company.
“It will continue to be our priority as we lay the groundwork for a significant manufacturing presence in Racine County, Wisconsin," Woo said.
Gov. Tony Evers' spokeswoman, Melissa Baldauff, responded to the Foxconn news with a statement saying the administration will focus on protecting Wisconsin taxpayers.
"As the Foxconn project develops there will be ongoing conversations to ensure that Wisconsin taxpayers see a good return on their investment, but today’s announcement by Foxconn makes it clear that Gov. Evers is getting results," Baldauff said.
The statement comes about six weeks after a flurry of news reports and public statements from Foxconn officials left many confused about their plans for Wisconsin.
Foxconn Technology Group ultimately reversed course and said it would build an LCD factory in southeast Wisconsin after President Donald Trump contacted company officials directly.
In a Reuters report published in January, Woo told the company “in Wisconsin we’re not building a factory” and said it would be more profitable to make screens outside the U.S. and import them here. A company executive also said the bulk of the jobs at the Wisconsin facility would be for white-collar research and engineering jobs, rather than blue-collar manufacturing.
A subsequent report from Nikkei Asian Review said Foxconn's Wisconsin plans “had been suspended and scaled back as a result of negotiations with" new Gov. Tony Evers.
This story will be updated.