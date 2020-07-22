Foxconn reports meeting jobs threshold for state funds, contract remains in question

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Despite lingering questions surrounding Foxconn Technology Group's contract for billions in state credits, the Taiwan-based company reports it created enough jobs in southeast Wisconsin last year to be eligible for state aid.

Foxconn's jobs report — which was completed by independent, third-party professional services provider Deloitte and Touche LLP — must first be verified by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. before any state dollars are doled out. WEDC will determine how many of the jobs listed by Foxconn meet eligibility requirements laid out in the 2017 contract.

What's more, the company's $3 billion contract with Wisconsin remains in question after state officials in December told Foxconn it no longer was eligible for tax subsidies agreed to in the original contract because the project has changed too much.

"WEDC and Foxconn continue to discuss aligning the contract with the project as it is now taking shape," WEDC Secretary Melissa Hughes said in a statement. "We are in regular and active conversations with Foxconn to align the contract with the project. It is WEDC’s objective to do so in order to support the project.

State officials have said the state cannot unilaterally change the contract without Foxconn’s participation.