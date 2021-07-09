Foxconn reports hiring enough spending, hiring for first $29 million in state tax credits

Of the 970 jobs reported between 2018 and the end of last year, 364 have since been terminated. A WEDC spokesman said all reported jobs will go through the verification process to determine if they meet eligibility requirements in the contract.

Under the new agreement, Foxconn will be eligible for up to $29 million in job and capital investment credits if WEDC verifies that the company had 601 cumulative full-time employees in 2020. The state has until the end of the year to certify if the company had met its job creation target.

Foxconn and the state agreed to an amended contract in April that drastically reduced both the company's jobs and capital investment requirement as well as the state's subsidy commitment to the project. The contract was ultimately renegotiated after the state told Foxconn it would not receive any state dollars under the previous agreement, as the project being constructed didn't match what was agreed on.

Foxconn's original contract, signed by former Gov. Scott Walker in 2017, called for a $10 billion investment by the company and the creation of 13,000 jobs over 15 years in exchange for $3 billion in state subsidies. Other state and local incentives, including $150 million in sales tax breaks that the company still could receive, brought the total to about $4 billion.