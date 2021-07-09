Foxconn reports hiring enough spending, hiring for first $29 million in state tax credits

Foxconn Technology Group has reported hiring enough employees and spending enough on the company's southeast Wisconsin facility that, if verified by the state, would secure the company more than $29 million in state tax dollars under the company's new, significantly smaller contract.
Foxconn reports that it spent more than $542 million in direct expenditures for the Mount Pleasant plant — along with the creation of 970 total jobs — by the end of 2020. according to an economic development performance report the company filed with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. on June 30, which was obtained by the Wisconsin State Journal through a public records request.
After the report is audited by an independent third party, it will then need to be verified by WEDC before any state money is approved. WEDC will determine how many of the jobs listed by Foxconn meet eligibility requirements laid out in the updated contract, which was signed in April.
Under the new six-year contract, Foxconn could receive up to $80 million in state tax dollars as long as the Taiwan-based company creates 1,454 jobs and makes a capital investment of at least $672 million by 2026. If Foxconn's $542 million in spending is verified by the state, it would represent 81% of the investment needed in the entire 6-year contract.
Of the 970 jobs reported between 2018 and the end of last year, 364 have since been terminated. A WEDC spokesman said all reported jobs will go through the verification process to determine if they meet eligibility requirements in the contract.
Under the new agreement, Foxconn will be eligible for up to $29 million in job and capital investment credits if WEDC verifies that the company had 601 cumulative full-time employees in 2020. The state has until the end of the year to certify if the company had met its job creation target.
Foxconn and the state agreed to an amended contract in April that drastically reduced both the company's jobs and capital investment requirement as well as the state's subsidy commitment to the project. The contract was ultimately renegotiated after the state told Foxconn it would not receive any state dollars under the previous agreement, as the project being constructed didn't match what was agreed on.
Foxconn's original contract, signed by former Gov. Scott Walker in 2017, called for a $10 billion investment by the company and the creation of 13,000 jobs over 15 years in exchange for $3 billion in state subsidies. Other state and local incentives, including $150 million in sales tax breaks that the company still could receive, brought the total to about $4 billion.
So far, Foxconn has not received any state dollars, but the project in Mount Pleasant already has cost the state more than $200 million in state and local road improvements, sales and use tax exemptions, grants to local governments and for worker training and employment. Foxconn has reported investing more than $850 million in the state.
Last year, Foxconn reported creating more than 800 jobs in 2019, above the 520 minimum needed for state subsidies under the previous contract. However, WEDC reported that only 281 of those jobs had been verified.
The company fell 82 jobs short of the minimum required to claim state tax credits in 2018.
Ultimately, WEDC officials determined Foxconn would not be eligible for any tax subsidies until the company and state agreed to a new contract.
Foxconn/Fisker deal
While questions remain on what Foxconn plans to manufacture in Wisconsin, the company and California-based electronic car manufacturer Fisker have begun discussions with the state to potentially pave the way for electric vehicle production at the southeast Wisconsin facility.
"As part of the site selection process, Foxconn and Fisker have engaged with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to discuss plans for electric vehicle manufacturing. Foxconn and Fisker look forward to discussions with the WEDC," Foxconn said in a statement Thursday.
WEDC officials do not comment on pending agreements or discussions until a formal contract is executed.
Under the company's new agreement with the state, which is similar to other performance-based incentive packages provided to companies, Foxconn can earn tax incentives without specific requirements on what the company produces as long as it meets hiring and capital investment targets. The contract also memorializes the potential for future investment and added tax incentives from the state.
Foxconn Technology Group has challenged the state's decision earlier this month to refuse the Taiwan-based company's application for state tax subsidies for work taking place on the southeast Wisconsin facility.
A bombshell report from The Verge provides a harsh look into the embattled Foxconn Technology Group project in southeast Wisconsin, which has — so far — failed to live up to promises made by the company nearly three years ago.
As Wisconsin — much like the rest of the nation — continues to navigate the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced businesses to shutter and unemployment rates to skyrocket, Trump entered a community all too familiar with economic hardship.
WEDC Secretary Melissa Hughes said "Foxconn’s activities and investments in Wisconsin to date are not eligible for credit" under the contract first signed back in 2017.
President Donald Trump's top trade advisor Peter Navarro praised Wisconsin's controversial Foxconn manufacturing project, despite lingering questions surrounding the Taiwan-based company's contract for billions in state tax credits.
The company's $3 billion contract with Wisconsin remains in question after state officials in December told Foxconn it no longer was eligible for tax subsidies agreed to in the original contract because the project has changed too much.
Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn could use its Wisconsin factory to build ventilators needed to treat COVID-19 patients, according to the CEO of a medical hardware company that designs and makes ventilators.
Gov. Tony Evers' administration has told Foxconn it no longer is eligible for tax subsidies agreed to in the original $3.6 billion deal with Taiwan-based electronics manufacturer.
There is no proof to suggest the Taiwan-based electronics giant has moved employees into the Capitol Square building it purchased from BMO Harris Bank for $9.5 million earlier this year.
The announcement comes a few weeks after UW-Madison reported receiving less than 1% of a $100 million commitment Foxconn made in August 2018.
Foxconn's partnerships with UW campuses have seen mixed success so far, with a UW-Milwaukee program drawing more student participation than announced, but developments appearing to progress slowly at UW-Madison.
