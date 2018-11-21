Foxconn Technology Group, the Taiwanese flat-screen maker that is building a massive manufacturing complex in Racine County, is planning to shave $2.9 billion from its expenses in 2019 in response to fiscal challenges, the business publication Bloomberg has reported.
Bloomberg reported the reduction in costs will likely come in the form of a 10 percent cut to its non-technical staff.
The company is slated to receive $3 billion in tax incentives from Wisconsin for building and maintaining its southeastern Wisconsin factory that it claims will employ up to 13,000 workers.
Republican Gov. Scott Walker and Republican leaders in the Legislature championed that plan, which they touted in the lead-up to the November midterm elections even as national media reported the company was considering changes to its initial investment plan.
Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers has criticized the plan as an unfair deal for taxpayers, although he's said he would work with the company to ensure it stands by its jobs commitment while respecting the environment.
On election day, the Wall Street Journal reported Foxconn was considering recruiting Chinese engineers for its Wisconsin facility via internal transfers. The move was reportedly in response to the state's tight labor market.
The company firmly denied the report, claiming its recruitment priority "remains Wisconsin first."
A spokesman for the company added Foxconn plans to supplement workers from across the U.S. as well.