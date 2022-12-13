Foxconn qualifies for Wisconsin state tax breaks again

Foxconn Technology Group qualified for tax breaks from the state of Wisconsin for a second year in a row in 2022 under revised contract terms that lowered benchmarks the technology company needed to meet.
The Taiwan-based company qualified for $8.6 million in tax credits based on creating 768 eligible jobs at its southeastern Wisconsin facility and making a $77.4 million capital investment by the end of 2021, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday. That's on top of nearly $30 million in tax breaks Foxconn earned in 2021.
"With hundreds of employees verified by economic development officials based on 2020 and 2021 reporting periods, the company now has over 1,000 employees working in Wisconsin," Foxconn Technology Group said in a Tuesday statement. "The company thanks Governor Tony Evers and his team for their partnership as we continue to invest in Wisconsin."
Evers revised the state's contract with Foxconn in April 2021. Under the new deal, Foxconn is expected to invest up to $672 million by the end of 2025. The original contract, entered into by former Gov. Scott Walker in 2017, envisioned a $10 billion investment by Foxconn that would employ up to 13,000.
Under that original deal, Foxconn could have qualified for nearly $4 billion in state and local tax breaks.
Foxconn has four buildings in Mount Pleasant that it describes as a nearly 1 million-square-foot "advanced manufacturing" facility; a 300,000-square-foot "smart manufacturing center;" a 120,000-square-foot "multipurpose building"; and a 100-foot-tall "high-performance computing data center globe."
Kelly Gallaher, whose group, A Better Mount Pleasant, has been a vocal critic of Foxconn, said it remains the largest failed publicly funded economic development project in U.S. history.
"Foxconn's late summer hiring spree for public dollars will inevitably lead to new year layoffs," Gallaher said. "It's become an annual event in Mount Pleasant."
Fave 5: State government reporter Mitchell Schmidt shares his top stories of 2020
Choosing my five favorite stories of 2020 seems almost paradoxical.
This year has felt like one exhausting slog of pandemic stories, state Legislature updates and, oh yeah, a presidential election thrown in for good measure. Thanks to a split government, there's been no shortage of politically-charged stories here in Wisconsin and the partisan divide has, maybe unsurprisingly, felt as wide as ever throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
I don't know if "favorite" is the best way to describe them, but here are a few stories from 2020 that stood out to me:
Back in March, Gov. Tony Evers issued the state's first public health emergency in response to the then-emerging pandemic. At the time, Wisconsin had reported eight total cases of COVID-19.
As the pandemic progressed, positive cases and deaths climbed and state lawmakers battled over the appropriate response. In May, the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Evers' stay-at-home order, a decision that still resonates today with the state's coronavirus-related measures.
One story I was particularly excited about before I officially started working for the State Journal was the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee. However, like most things this year, the pandemic drastically altered that plan.
In non-pandemic news, the state in October formally denied billions of dollars in state tax credits to Foxconn Technology Group — a story we managed to get before any other outlet in the state through records requests and sourcing.
Lastly, in November I worked on a story about how GOP-drawn legislative maps once again disproportionately benefited Republicans in state elections. Wisconsin is headed toward another legal battle next year when the next batch of 10-year maps are drawn.
Feel free to read my top stories below, or check out my other state government articles from this year, (by my count, there have been more than 300 so far).
Also, thanks to all the subscribers out there. This year has been challenging on so many people, so your support is so much appreciated.
