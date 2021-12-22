Foxconn qualifies for $28.8 million in state tax credits based on jobs, capital investment

Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, who has been a vocal critic of the state's deal with Foxconn since it was signed, said the new agreement entered into earlier this year was certainly "Foxconn's best moment," but said he remains concerned that, despite being several years in the making, the company still hasn't said specifically what is happening at the manufacturing facility.

“If there are 500 people working there, what are they doing? What do they make? What’s going on? What’s the future?” said Hintz, who is a member of the WEDC board of directors. "If there’s 10 people working there, what are they doing? It’s just crazy to me and I keep sort of asking, but even the people who should know don’t know.”

Under the company's new agreement with the state, which is similar to other performance-based incentive packages provided to companies, Foxconn could earn tax incentives without specific requirements on what the company produces as long as it meets hiring and capital investment targets. The contract also memorializes the potential for future investment and added tax incentives from the state.