Foxconn not expected to receive state tax credits over next 3 years

State officials do not anticipate Foxconn Technology Group's embattled manufacturing project will be eligible for state tax credits over the next three fiscal years, as discussions over the state's contract with the company continue.

State agency budget requests and revenue estimates published by state Department of Administration state that, based on the Taiwan-based company's activities in 2018 and 2019, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. has found that Foxconn's ineligibility for state funds "will likely continue, as the company also does not appear to be on track for credit eligibility based on its calendar year 2020 activities."

On Oct. 12, WEDC told Foxconn it had been denied job creation and capital investment tax credits until officials with the company come to the table to draw up a new contract. The company was told late last year it would not receive subsidies until a new agreement was reached.

Foxconn challenged WEDC's decision later that month and department spokesperson said this week the state and company continue to communicate about the project, but WEDC does not comment on specific discussions with companies until a resolution has been reached.

