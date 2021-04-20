Foxconn eligible for up to $80 million in state tax credits under new, scaled-back deal

Foxconn is now only eligible for up to $80 million in state tax credits under a deal announced Tuesday — a fraction of the $2.85 billion the Taiwanese tech company was originally able to receive for its promised manufacturing work in southeastern Wisconsin.
An overview of the deal, released by Gov. Tony Evers' office in the wake of Wisconsin Economic Development Board members' approval of the contract, shows the company would need to create 1,454 jobs through 2026 and makes $672 million in investments to secure the funds.
Evers, who first announced Monday his administration had struck a new agreement with Foxconn surrounding its Mount Pleasant campus, touted the $2.77 billion difference between the two arrangements.
“When I ran to be governor, I made a promise to work with Foxconn to cut a better deal for our state — the last deal didn’t work for Wisconsin, and that doesn’t work for me,” he said.
While Foxconn had originally pledged to build a Gen 10.5 LCD manufacturing factory that would employ 13,000 people and invest $10 billion as part of the state's $2.85 billion deal, those plans have been altered several times, and it's currently unclear what exactly the company is planning to build. The plant is now described as a "technology and manufacturing ecosystem" in the materials Evers' office shared with reporters.
Foxconn Technology Group in a statement said the amended terms "are based on Foxconn’s current projections for digital infrastructure hardware products through 2025," and further alleges the company "is strategically positioned within Mount Pleasant to make Wisconsin one of the—if not the—largest manufacturer of data infrastructure hardware in the United States."
Still, the statement makes no promises about what will be produced at the site.
Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, a WEDC Board member, said the vote to approve the contract was unanimous.
Fellow board member and state Rep. Dan Feyen, R-Fond du Lac, said in a statement the changed contract would "protect taxpayers while providing state incentives that make Foxconn's changing future in Wisconsin possible."
In the three-and-a-half years since Wisconsin officials under Republican Gov. Scott Walker's administration approved the original agreement with the Taiwanese tech company, both sides have returned to the negotiating table for start-and-stop talks that have ramped up in recent months.
Evers in spring 2019, just a few months into his first term, said the state was renegotiating the tax incentive deal. But those negotiations stalled in intervening years. More recently, in fall 2020, the administration warned the company wouldn’t be able to receive state tax credits until a new contract is drafted.
Though the project was touted in 2018 by then-President Donald Trump as the "eighth wonder of the world," Foxconn has not met those expectations. The company failed to receive any state tax credits in 2019 because it didn’t meet the minimum number of employees for the project or make enough in capital expenditures. And the state hadn't expected to make payments to Foxconn through mid-2023 under the original terms of the deal, according to the Department of Administration's budget request.
Under the new contract, the terms end Dec. 31, 2025, rather than Dec. 31, 2032. The agreement also includes Foxconn Industrial Internet (FII), a subsidiary not party of the original contract that has been constructing facilities on the campus. A copy of the deal has not yet been released publicly.