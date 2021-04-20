Foxconn eligible for up to $80 million in state tax credits under new, scaled-back deal

Foxconn is now only eligible for up to $80 million in state tax credits under a deal announced Tuesday — a fraction of the $2.85 billion the Taiwanese tech company was originally able to receive for its promised manufacturing work in southeastern Wisconsin.

An overview of the deal, released by Gov. Tony Evers' office in the wake of Wisconsin Economic Development Board members' approval of the contract, shows the company would need to create 1,454 jobs through 2026 and makes $672 million in investments to secure the funds.

Evers, who first announced Monday his administration had struck a new agreement with Foxconn surrounding its Mount Pleasant campus, touted the $2.77 billion difference between the two arrangements.

“When I ran to be governor, I made a promise to work with Foxconn to cut a better deal for our state — the last deal didn’t work for Wisconsin, and that doesn’t work for me,” he said.