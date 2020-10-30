Foxconn challenges Wisconsin's refusal to grant state tax credits

This year would have marked the state’s first payment of refundable tax credits to Foxconn. The company fell 82 jobs short of the minimum required to claim state tax credits in 2018.

Foxconn said it created more than 800 jobs in 2019, above the 520 minimum needed for state subsidies. Under the contract the goal was to have 2,080 full-time jobs and more than $3.3 billion in capital expenditures by the end of 2019. Foxconn’s jobs report this summer also identified more than $415 million in capital investments — a considerable difference from the $280 million reported by Foxconn in April.

State officials have said tax subsidies agreed to in the original contract are tied to jobs and capital investment for specific projects, which Foxconn is failing to deliver. Foxconn’s contract calls for a Generation 10.5 facility that would build larger panels for TV screens, but the project has downsized to Generation 6, which would manufacture small screens for mobile phones, tablets, notebooks and wearable devices.