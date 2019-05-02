Foxconn CEO Terry Gou is set to meet with Evers Thursday, representing the first meeting between the two as speculation swirls over the company's plans in Wisconsin.
The meeting comes a day after Gou met with President Donald Trump to discuss updates to the southeast Wisconsin manufacturing project and after Evers cast uncertainty on the company's plans by suggesting last month the state and company are renegotiating their contract.
Gou apparently told the president Foxconn's plans in the state "remain unchanged" and that "we suspended the work around October, November last year because the weather there was snowy and icy cold," according to the Japanese media outlet Nikkei Asian Review.
Evers at a news conference Thursday morning told reporters he hopes to discuss with Gou efforts to ensure that the Foxconn project is successful, taxpayers are protected and environmental standards are maintained. Evers reiterated that he expects the footprint of the factory to be smaller than originally proposed.
Evers earlier this week said he now has "clarity" regarding the Foxconn project. An Evers spokeswoman declined to provide details on what the governor and Gou plan to discuss Thursday.
The so-called Generation 6 facility Foxconn plans to build in southeastern Wisconsin would manufacture small screens for mobile phones, tablets, notebooks and wearable devices. That’s a change from the Generation 10.5 facility that the company originally set out to construct, which would have made larger panels for TV screens.
The company has said it still plans to create 13,000 jobs in Wisconsin, as it originally proposed, but Evers has cast doubt on that figure.
The company's contract with Wisconsin calls for the state to provide incentives totaling as much as $3 billion over 15 years if Foxconn reaches the 13,000-employee benchmark and makes a $10 billion capital investment in the state.
Foxconn already fell short of its job-creation quota for 2018 and, as a consequence, did not qualify for state incentives. The company created 178 direct, full-time jobs, short of the minimum 260 full-time jobs required under the contract.
Republican leaders have criticized the governor's handling of the Foxconn project since he took office.
A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said Fitzgerald has no plans to meet with Gou. A spokeswoman for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, didn't immediately respond to a request seeking comment.
Vos and Assembly Republicans held a news conference at Milwaukee General Mitchell Airport Thursday afternoon as Evers was set to meet Gou there, according to media reports. No meeting between Vos and Gou has been confirmed.
Meanwhile, Mark Hogan, CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Agency, which helped forge the incentive deal with Foxconn, is set to meet with Gou, according an agency spokesman who said "this meeting is no different than the discussions he has with company officials on a regular basis."