Foxconn Technology Group CEO Terry Gou was headed to the White House for a meeting Tuesday, but it's unclear why.
Foxconn has committed to building a $10 billion display screen manufacturing facility in Wisconsin that the company says will employ 13,000 people.
Foxconn said in a statement Tuesday that it "regularly engages with its stakeholders in state and federal government." The company said it doesn't provide details of such interactions for privacy reasons.
Gov. Tony Evers said Gou was meeting with President Donald Trump, but he didn't know what they were talking about. No one from Wisconsin was to be at the meeting.
Evers has said Foxconn wants to renegotiate its contract with the state.
A White House spokesman did not return a message seeking comment on the meeting.