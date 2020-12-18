Foxconn and state coming closer to an agreement on amended contract

But before a new agreement can be reached, Foxconn will need to provide WEDC with updated details on how many jobs the company plans to create each year, as well as the type and amount of capital investments expected annually, Hagner Campbell said in the Dec. 11 letter.

"We agreed that next steps were for you to provide more detailed information about your plans, so that WEDC can conduct its analysis on available incentives," Hagner Campbell wrote.

Additional details on the meeting were not included in the records.

Foxconn and state officials have been discussing potential updates to the company's original contract for well over a year, but so far have failed to reach an agreement.

The company was told late last year it would not receive billions of dollars in state subsidies until a new agreement was reached. In October, WEDC denied Foxconn's application for jobs and capital expenditure tax credits until officials with the company come to the table to draw up a new contract.