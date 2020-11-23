Fourth day of Wisconsin's partial recount shows few changes to vote count

"It seems like we’re into a pattern now that is allowing us to move forward at a reasonable pace," McDonell said. "There’s just a lot of ballots and a lot of envelopes to look at. We’re a little behind schedule, but hoping we can make up some time in the next couple of days to catchup … I think we’re close to being on track to finish on time, which would also include not being here on Thanksgiving.”

The deadline for both counties to complete their respective recounts is Dec. 1.

While Milwaukee County officials had reported some obstructionist behavior, largely from supporters of Donald Trump, over the weekend, McDonell said Dane County's recount process was moving smoothly Monday.

"It was definitely some animosity here and there at first, but you can kind of see how it is now," McDonell said. "COVID has made this really hard. I will say that I think people are trying. It could always be better at distancing and masks, but it’s night and day from day one.”

On Friday, McDonell had to issue warnings to attendees, which include recount staff, observers from both presidential campaigns, media and members of the public, to maintain proper social distancing.