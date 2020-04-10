Four weeks after emergency declaration, Wisconsin leaders still working on COVID-19 relief bill

Four weeks ago, nearly 1 million K-12 students across Wisconsin were going to school, people were dining in restaurants and workers were commuting to their places of employment.
But Gov. Tony Evers’ public health emergency declaration on March 12 — and his subsequent orders in the days and weeks since — marked a government-directed sea change in public behavior as officials scrambled to respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Back then, there were just eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Wisconsinites; now, state health officials have reported more than 2,800 and over 100 deaths.
In the intervening weeks, Wisconsin leaders have grappled with potential legislative solutions, though nothing has been taken up, let alone been passed through the Republican-controlled Legislature and the Democratic executive.
That said, the Senate could meet virtually as soon as next week to approve a plan, and the state Assembly would likely convene shortly after. But for now, legislative leaders of both parties are continuing to meet and hammer out a potential deal.
Evers is pushing for quick action. In a Thursday interview, he said that while the virus and public health ramifications have played out in a way “most people anticipated,” it’s the political ones that have been “complex” and probably not what he would have expected.
“We need to get it done as soon as possible,” he said of enacting a coronavirus relief bill. “It should have been done earlier.”
The delay came as the state waited for the federal government to act before pursuing its own response, a move Speaker Robin Vos and Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald have consistently supported. President Donald Trump on March 27 signed into law a $2 trillion stimulus package (of which Wisconsin will get $2.2 billion), but Republican leaders last week said they were waiting on the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau to run the numbers — though they stressed action was coming.
Still, it’s unknown what that action would entail. Evers has put out two separate proposals, which have since essentially been combined: one seeking over $700 million and the creation of an unlimited funding stream for health officials to respond to the crisis; and another to increase funding for Medicaid providers, direct grant funding to meal delivery and food assistance services and require the SeniorCare program to cover vaccinations.
Republican leaders, in the meantime, shared a draft memo listing a series of potential provisions with top Democratic lawmakers this week. The plan, which Evers’ office released to reporters, includes language that would give the Legislature’s powerful, Republican-controlled budget committee the authority to make state budget cuts as it sees fit.
That provision is a nonstarter, Evers said, and reminiscent of the December 2018 lame duck session in which GOP lawmakers stripped powers from the incoming Evers and attorney general.
Republicans -- including Fitzgerald and Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke -- have called Evers out for publicly knocking the bill and threatening to veto it while negotiations are still ongoing. But Evers brushed aside Fitzgerald's argument that he was "irresponsible" for doing so, saying: "We can continue to talk, for gosh sake, this doesn't stop. The criticism is criticism and we need to move (on)."
It appears they had. Steineke, R-Kaukauna, signaled in a tweet Thursday night that proposal was no longer part of the legislation, writing in response to criticism over the plan: "News flash - the proposal the Gov didn’t like is out, but *narrative*."
Other proposals in the memo would suspend the one-week waiting period to receive unemployment compensation, something both Evers and Republicans support; let the state claim $150 million more every three months in federal aid for Medicaid programs; ease licensing and credentialing burdens for health care workers; require hospitals to report a number of different data points on patient numbers and positive COVID-19 tests and more.
Evers’ deputy chief of staff Kara Pennoyer, after reviewing the memo Tuesday, wrote in an email to legislative leaders’ offices (and shared with the Cap Times) that she was concerned about the lack of support for farmers, small businesses, health care and childcare workers, local governments and the tourism industry.
Still, Fitzgerald’s chief of staff Dan Romportl responded the draft did not represent “a final 'deal,’” per a Tuesday email to Evers’ office. Rather, he wrote, the proposals were “derived largely” from Evers’ own priorities and ones the Democratic caucuses backed in an April 1 letter. But he added that leaders of both parties were “reviewing and discussing it.”
While his initial proposals carried large price tags, Evers declined to say how much state spending he wanted to see in the final legislation. But he stressed finding the “missing links” — or those who weren’t seeing relief from the federal legislation — and ensuring they’re covered through local action to ensure “complete recovery in the state.”
“An exact number, I’m not going to be talking about that right now,” he said. “We just have to be able to sit down and have everybody understand that the federal government’s money is not going to bail us all out. We need some things accomplished at the state level.”
The offices of Vos, R-Rochester, and Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, did not provide additional comment.
But in a statement Wednesday, Fitzgerald committed to working with Democrats to pull a bill together.
“For almost a month we have been at work on a bill that includes essential provisions dealing with everything from Medicaid to the first week of unemployment,” he said. “Millions of relief dollars are at stake for Wisconsin.”
But for now, with Wisconsin effectively halfway through Evers’ emergency declaration, a bill draft lawmakers are working off of hasn’t yet been publicly shared -- particularly relevant in a process where public input will be largely limited anyway due to the pandemic.
That emergency declaration is set to expire after 60 days, or on May 11, though it could be extended if the Legislature agrees to do so.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.