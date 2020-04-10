Four weeks after emergency declaration, Wisconsin leaders still working on COVID-19 relief bill

“An exact number, I’m not going to be talking about that right now,” he said. “We just have to be able to sit down and have everybody understand that the federal government’s money is not going to bail us all out. We need some things accomplished at the state level.”

The offices of Vos, R-Rochester, and Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, did not provide additional comment.

But in a statement Wednesday, Fitzgerald committed to working with Democrats to pull a bill together.

“For almost a month we have been at work on a bill that includes essential provisions dealing with everything from Medicaid to the first week of unemployment,” he said. “Millions of relief dollars are at stake for Wisconsin.”

But for now, with Wisconsin effectively halfway through Evers’ emergency declaration, a bill draft lawmakers are working off of hasn’t yet been publicly shared -- particularly relevant in a process where public input will be largely limited anyway due to the pandemic.

That emergency declaration is set to expire after 60 days, or on May 11, though it could be extended if the Legislature agrees to do so.

