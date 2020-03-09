Four rural counties first to receive additional circuit court branches

Four rural Wisconsin counties will be the first to receive an additional circuit court branch starting in 2021.

State courts director Randy Koschnick on Monday said Calumet, Dunn, Jackson and Marathon counties will receive an additional circuit court branch in late 2021, adding another judge and court reporter to alleviate judicial workload.

The selected counties are largely rural. Calumet County is located in northeastern Wisconsin; Dunn and Jackson counties are in the northwest part of the state; and Marathon County is in north-central Wisconsin.

Each county will hold a judicial election in the spring of 2021 to select the judges, who will begin Aug. 1 of that year.

Under a law Gov. Tony Evers signed in March, a total of 12 counties will receive a new circuit court branch by 2023. The next four counties will be chosen after Nov. 14 and will likely be up and running in 2022.

The state courts director is selecting counties based on judicial workload and the ability of a county to accommodate an additional circuit court judge.

The addition of new circuit court branches is the first since 2010 and is one of the largest expansions of the court system in two decades.