Four not ruled out in report on misogynistic slur at Madison City Council meeting

But City Attorney Mike Haas said in a memo accompanying the report that “because of the (City) Council’s desire to obtain useful results, we asked Mr. Neumeister to consider whether it was possible to at least rule out any potential speakers.”

“Mr. Neumeister agreed to do so, with the caveat that the only process he could use would not be definitive and would not result in a finding that would be admissible in court under legal evidence standards,” Haas said.

Clarity elusive

Haas said the city provided Neumeister samples of voices of nine other men in the meeting “whose microphones Zoom identified as being activated at the time the word being analyzed was spoken.”

Skidmore was not among those men, but Haas said that given Kilfoy-Flores’ complaint, “we also asked that a sample of Alder Skidmore’s voice be included in this comparison.”

Neumeister ruled out six of the men based on their accents, background noise or their distance from their microphones, but not Skidmore, 9th District; Alds. Michael Tierney, 16th District, and Keith Furman, 19th District; or city staffer Joe Schraven.

Furman, Tierney and Schraven said Thursday they did not say the word.

