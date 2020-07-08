Four Democrats running for north Madison Assembly seat to debate in Cap Times forum

Voters will choose between Baldeh, Lemmer, Stewart and Vangalis in the Democratic primary on Aug. 11, and the winner will go on to face the lone Republican candidate in the race, Samuel Anderson, whose Facebook page says he's running “on a Libertarian platform.” The general election is in November.

Sargent is vacating the seat to run for the state Senate. She took part in the Cap Times’ first candidate forum of the cycle last week, where she and Monona Grove School Board President Andrew McKinney talked about efforts to overhaul policing practices and the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch it here.

The Cap Times will also host a debate for the Democratic candidates for Assembly District 76 on July 22 and another forum for the Democratic candidates for Senate District 26 on July 29.

