Four Democrats running for north Madison Assembly seat to debate in Cap Times forum

Four Democratic contenders vying to replace state Rep. Melissa Sargent in an Assembly district covering Madison’s north and east sides will face off in a Cap Times candidate forum on Wednesday, July 8.
Candidates in Wisconsin Assembly District 48, one of four open districts that will appear on Madison voters’ ballots this election cycle, include two current city alders and two others who have never before sought public office.
The candidates are: Madison Ald. Samba Baldeh, now in his third term representing District 17; fellow Madison Ald. Lindsay Lemmer, who has served on the City Council since last April; Madison lawyer Walter Stewart, a first-time candidate; and Jason Vangalis, who works as an economic developer at a private manufacturer. He is also running for office for the first time.
Cap Times political reporter Briana Reilly will moderate the forum, which will take place on Zoom and be livestreamed on the Cap Times' Facebook page. Cap Times members will have the option of watching directly via Zoom. The debate starts at 7 p.m.
Voters will choose between Baldeh, Lemmer, Stewart and Vangalis in the Democratic primary on Aug. 11, and the winner will go on to face the lone Republican candidate in the race, Samuel Anderson, whose Facebook page says he's running “on a Libertarian platform.” The general election is in November.
Sargent is vacating the seat to run for the state Senate. She took part in the Cap Times’ first candidate forum of the cycle last week, where she and Monona Grove School Board President Andrew McKinney talked about efforts to overhaul policing practices and the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch it here.
The Cap Times will also host a debate for the Democratic candidates for Assembly District 76 on July 22 and another forum for the Democratic candidates for Senate District 26 on July 29.
