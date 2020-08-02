Four candidates square off in Assembly District 48 Democratic primary

Four Democrats are vying to represent the open 48th Assembly District with experience spanning the fields of local government, business and law.
Voters on Aug. 11 will choose from among Madison Alds. Samba Baldeh and Lindsay Lemmer, attorney Walter Stewart and economic developer Jason Vangalis to serve a two year-term in the Assembly.
Rep. Melissa Sargent, D-Madison, who has represented the district since 2013, is running for state Senate. The winner of the Democratic primary will go on to face Republican Samuel Anderson in November, but the Democrat is almost certain to win election — Hillary Clinton won 70% in 2016 — in the district that covers Madison’s North and East Sides and the village of Maple Bluff.
Baldeh, 48, an IT project engineer at American Family Insurance, moved to Madison from Gambia two decades ago to pursue an education, and decided to make a home here. He said he considers himself an activist for the environment and for minorities and those who are poor and disadvantaged.
Baldeh said as an African immigrant he wants to bring a diverse voice to the state Legislature in order to tackle hard issues, such as racial and economic injustice.
“If Black lives matter, then qualified Black leaders also matter, and I believe I am a very qualified Black man who works very, very hard for his community and I will work very hard if elected to the Assembly for the people of the district,” Baldeh said.
Baldeh’s first priority would be to address the social, health and economic effects of the pandemic. He said he wants to expand Medicaid, fund remedial education due to the lost school time, fund more job training and create a loan fund to revive small businesses.
Baldeh’s budget priorities are funding education and health care, and decreasing the state’s prison population, as well as curbing government waste. He would look at a temporary tax increase for the top 15% of earners.
Baldeh said he supports transferring some social and mental health functions away from police while having the police maintain their traditional role of protecting people and property.
Lemmer, 39, was born and raised in Madison and is president of the Wisconsin Chapter of the National Organization for Women. She said her combination of policy, business and leadership skills, including an MBA, set her apart.
She’s running for Assembly to stand up for the shared values of the people of her district and to prioritize funding for education, advocating for reproductive rights, the right to vote, and fairer legislative maps, and addressing the consequences of COVID-19.
“I believe we need someone in the seat who is able to work with others, able to work with folks of differing perspectives and points of view,” Lemmer said.
Lemmer said her biggest priority is to target budget solutions that don’t raise taxes while still protecting key services.
Lemmer said her funding priorities are K-12 education, the UW System and technical colleges, job apprenticeship programs, reducing racial disparities, ensuring access to affordable childcare, and rebuilding an inclusive and equitable economy. She also prioritizes protecting clean air and water.
She supports more funding for mental health and social services, but doesn’t support defunding police departments.
Stewart, 65, a local attorney, has lived in the area for about 30 years and prides himself on his connections to the Madison community, education, commitment to public service, and experience owning his own law firm.
Stewart previously worked in the office of former Democratic Assembly Speaker Ed Jackamonis, giving him experience unlike his competitors.
“In my work I have a lot of experience helping people to resolve disagreements,” Stewart said.
Stewart said to address COVID-19 he would revisit the 60-day cap on state emergencies declared by the governor without legislative approval.
Stewart said he would propose taking federal dollars to expand Medicaid, and focus on providing funding for where the pandemic creates the most needs. He wants to create criteria local school districts must meet to reopen.
To deal with a potential shortfall, he would consider ending some business tax cuts, but would be cautious about making any other budget cuts. He would also consider redirecting Corrections spending.
Stewart also advocated for raising the minimum wage and providing adequate funding for special needs education.
As a community and economic development professional, Vangalis, 30, said he’s well-positioned to help craft a comprehensive COVID-19 recovery plan.
Vangalis previously worked at the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. and worked on the Foxconn project.
Vangalis said he helped create 3,000 new jobs and $10 billion in new investment in communities around the country and Wisconsin. He also helped save nearly 2,500 at-risk jobs in the state.
He is now an economic developer for a private label manufacturer, where he has worked with the government to protect workers and reinforce supply chains.
Vangalis, grew up in poverty and surrounded by a family that has struggled with drug addiction, which he said has given him a front-row seat to the failures of the criminal justice system.
“I have a proven track record of getting results in economic recovery and responding to coronavirus,” Vangalis said.
Vangalis is also openly LGBT, which he said sets him apart from other candidates in the race and would bring more diversity to the state representation from Madison.
Vangalis said his first focus would be a comprehensive recovery plan for COVID-19, which would cover preparation, current response and future recovery, including a focus on health and economic policies.
In the budget, he would look at what’s necessary for health and safety, but also focus on policies that would hasten the recovery. He would temporarily suspend some tax incentives and return the money over time, and make changes to the sales tax.
Vangalis also supports changes to the criminal justice system to better address mental health issues, expand social services and focus on treatment over punishment.
