Four candidates square off in Assembly District 48 Democratic primary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four Democrats are vying to represent the open 48th Assembly District with experience spanning the fields of local government, business and law.

Voters on Aug. 11 will choose from among Madison Alds. Samba Baldeh and Lindsay Lemmer, attorney Walter Stewart and economic developer Jason Vangalis to serve a two year-term in the Assembly.

Rep. Melissa Sargent, D-Madison, who has represented the district since 2013, is running for state Senate. The winner of the Democratic primary will go on to face Republican Samuel Anderson in November, but the Democrat is almost certain to win election — Hillary Clinton won 70% in 2016 — in the district that covers Madison’s North and East Sides and the village of Maple Bluff.

Baldeh, 48, an IT project engineer at American Family Insurance, moved to Madison from Gambia two decades ago to pursue an education, and decided to make a home here. He said he considers himself an activist for the environment and for minorities and those who are poor and disadvantaged.

Baldeh said as an African immigrant he wants to bring a diverse voice to the state Legislature in order to tackle hard issues, such as racial and economic injustice.