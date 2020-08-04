Former Wisconsin regulator sought job as utility CEO months after voting to approve its projects

Huebsch last month provided a copy of his letter and resume to the PSC, which turned them over to attorneys for the Driftless Area Land Conservancy in response to a demand for communications regarding his future employment “by any of the parties to the Cardinal-Hickory Creek” project, of which Dairyland will own 9%.

An attorney representing the conservancy said the revelation that Huebsch sought employment with one of the project’s owners casts doubt on the impartiality of his decision.

“The public can fairly ask, would Commissioner Huebsch have felt free to vote against Dairyland … if he were thinking about, in the near future, seeking a job as CEO?” said Howard Learner, executive director of the Environmental Law and Policy Center. “It just stinks.”

Huebsch, who now runs a government and regulatory consulting firm, did not respond to requests for comment. PSC spokesman Matt Sweeney said the agency, which is representing Huebsch in legal challenges to both utility projects, has advised him against commenting publicly.

In his application letter, Huebsch cited his regulatory experience “in the delicate process of moving our state and nation’s energy portfolio toward a more carbon free, renewable future.”