Former Wisconsin National Guard leader, retired Maj. Gen. James Blaney, dies at 82

A former leader of the Wisconsin National Guard, retired Maj. Gen. James Blaney, died Sunday, the Guard said. He was 82.

Blaney was appointed as the state’s adjutant general in August 1997, and he held the position for five years. It was during that time that the Global War on Terrorism began following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

The morning of the attacks, Blaney was in a Madison hospital preparing for knee surgery and he returned to his duties with the Wisconsin National Guard two weeks later.

He wrote in a November 2001 edition of @ease, an official newsletter of the Wisconsin National Guard, “I knew the state’s National Guard was in good hands, so I was not the least bit surprised as I watched how professionally and effectively the Guard performed in the first uncertain weeks that followed Sept. 11.”

A resident of Lake Delton, Blaney joined the Wisconsin National Guard in 1960 as an enlisted soldier and had served nearly 42 years by the time he retired in 2002.