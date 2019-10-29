Former Wisconsin Congressman Sean Duffy faced a wave of backlash on social media after he appeared to question the allegiance of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman during an interview with CNN.
Duffy, who resigned from his seat in northern Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District and earlier this month became a paid contributor to CNN's "State of the Nation," on Tuesday appeared to question Vindman's loyalty to the U.S.
"It seems very clear that he is incredibly concerned about Ukrainian defense. I don’t know that he’s concerned about American policy," Duffy said in the interview. "I understand that we all have an affinity to our homeland … I'm sure Vindman has the same affinity."
Vindman, who fled Ukraine at age 3, is a decorated veteran and received the Purple heart after being injured by a roadside bomb. He serves on the National Security Council and on Tuesday provided testimony in the ongoing impeachment inquiries surrounding President Donald Trump.
By Tuesday morning, #FireSeanDuffy was trending nationally on Twitter, with many social media users and liberal organizations taking aim at the former congressman.
Duffy later tried to walk back the comments in a Twitter post.
"Lt. Col. Vindman is an American war hero," Duffy posted on his Twitter account. "As I said clearly this morning on air 'I salute Mr. Vindman’s service.' My point is that Mr. Vindman is an unelected advisor, he gives ADVICE. President Trump sets the policy."
Duffy, 47, a former lumberjack and MTV reality show star, was first elected to the seat in 2010. He announced in August that he would not finish out his fifth term because his ninth baby, who was born in early October, had been diagnosed with a heart condition that would require more of his time and attention.