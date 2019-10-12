Photo exhibit set

A traveling exhibit of Pete Souza's photographs of President Barack Obama is going up Wednesday in the Overture's Rotunda Gallery. There are 50 photos in the exhibit, but just half are coming to Madison. They'll be up through the run of the Broadway blockbuster "Hamilton," which goes until Dec. 8, said Gary Kohn, Overture's director of public relations.

Souza also has an Obama/Reagan exhibit separate from the Obama exhibit that's not coming to Madison.