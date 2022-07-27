Former VP Mike Pence endorses Rebecca Kleefisch after Donald Trump backs Tim Michels

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday joined the growing list of high-profile Republicans to weigh in on Wisconsin's heated GOP gubernatorial primary with his backing of former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch.

Pence's endorsement puts the once close ally to Donald Trump at odds with the former president, who earlier this year backed Kleefisch's rival Tim Michels, the millionaire co-owner of Brownsville-based Michels Corp. State Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, and business owner Adam Fischer are also running in the Aug. 9 primary.

In a statement, Pence described Kleefisch as "the only candidate that will deliver a stronger and more prosperous Wisconsin, and I am proud to support her."

"Conservatives across the Badger State can fight back against the radical left in Wisconsin and join me in supporting Rebecca Kleefisch for governor," Pence added.

“Vice President Pence fought against the extreme Left to help America thrive," Kleefisch said. "As a former governor, he knows what it takes to enact conservative reform at the state level."

Trump, meanwhile, plans to return to Wisconsin next Friday to hold a rally in Waukesha to support Michels, his chosen candidate.

Michels has also been endorsed by former Gov. Tommy Thompson, while Kleefisch recently secured an endorsement from U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, a fierce rival turned close ally of Trump's. Former Gov. Scott Walker and more than 50 Republican state lawmakers, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, have also backed Kleefisch.