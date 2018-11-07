Former UW-Madison Chancellor Donna Shalala won a U.S. House Seat in a southern Florida congressional race, according to The Associated Press.
Democrat Shalala will represent Florida's 27th congressional district, which includes several affluent communities such as Coral Gables and Miami Beach.
She defeated Republican Maria Salazar, a Cuban-American former broadcast journalist.
Shalala served as UW-Madison chancellor from 1988 to 1993. She was the first female leader of a Big 10 university.
Shalala also served as secretary of health and human services in the Clinton administration.