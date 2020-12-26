Former UW Arboretum director retires for a second time from his conservation career

It gives me such a great sense of fulfillment and satisfaction to be able to restore some bit of ecological health, so that you have, let’s say, a prairie, and you’ve got over 100 different kinds of plants and you also are restoring the flora and fauna in the soil, that bacteria and fungi. They’re really important.

The birds come back and the little mammals have a place to live, something to eat. I really like the idea of sharing my space on this Earth with all of those other beings, and I’d like to think that I’m not so arrogant that I think that I’m better than they are.

What makes this part of the world special to you?

Wisconsin is in a very interesting place. It is at the transition and kind of the meeting place of a major floristic region, which are the forests of northeastern North America.

It goes all along the Eastern Seaboard, and up into Canada, Nova Scotia, Quebec, Ontario, all of the New England states, New York, Michigan, Wisconsin and parts of Minnesota, and about midway, if you draw a line from Milwaukee up to the Twin Cities, it’s those forests in the north and east of that line, are those same forests.