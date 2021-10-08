Former Trump official's involvement in election investigation raises credibility concerns

"It just adds fuel to the fire and it shows how lacking in credibility this so-called investigation is to bring in a Trump loyalist who has suggested that prosecutors not fairly consider the charges against those who participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection," Hasen said. "If you’re trying to build confidence that you’re doing a fair investigation and you’re trying to bolster the integrity of the election process, this is exactly how to not do that.”

A recount and court decisions have affirmed that President Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. Only four voters out of roughly 3 million who cast ballots have been charged with fraud.

While Gableman has not disclosed who is working for him, an email sent last month to clerks asking for records as part of the investigation came from a Gmail account under the name "John Delta" and included a document created by a Kloster, who served as deputy general counsel at Office of Personnel Management and associate director of the White House Office of Presidential Personnel. Active with the Federalist Society, Kloster has been an outspoken supporter of Trump's baseless claim that the 2020 election was rigged.