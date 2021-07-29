Former Sun Prairie School Board member announces bid for vacant Dane County Board seat

Schwellenbach’s husband, Mike Hietpas, said in a statement that they “always had great respect and admiration” for Havel-Lang.

“We found her to always be well informed and measured as a member of the school board,” Hietpas said. “And we respected that she was always willing to do what needed to be done to make things better.”

No one had filed paperwork to run by the June 18 deadline, which is not in line with recent special elections, in which at least two candidates have filed to run.

On July 13, Timothy Rockwell won the election over Kristen Morris for the vacant District 19 seat that was left by former supervisor Teran Peterson, who moved out of the district and resigned.