Former Sun Prairie School Board member announces bid for vacant Dane County Board seat

After no one filed to run in Dane County’s special election, Mary Ellen Havel-Lang announced her candidacy as a write-in candidate for the vacant District 20 Board of Supervisors seat.
Havel-Lang, who has served on the Sun Prairie Area School Board for over a decade, said she was waiting for a younger candidate to run but stepped forward when no one else did. She said she feels she can make a "positive contribution."
"I just want to finish and work on some of the things that Julie Schwellenbach got started when she was county board supervisor," Havel-Lang said.
The special election, scheduled for Aug. 10, was set following the death of Schwellenbach, who most recently represented the county’s northeastern district. District 20 includes parts of the village of Windsor, the town of Bristol, the town of Sun Prairie, the village of Marshall, the town of Medina and the town of York. Schwellenbach was elected in 2018.
Schwellenbach’s husband, Mike Hietpas, said in a statement that they “always had great respect and admiration” for Havel-Lang.
“We found her to always be well informed and measured as a member of the school board,” Hietpas said. “And we respected that she was always willing to do what needed to be done to make things better.”
No one had filed paperwork to run by the June 18 deadline, which is not in line with recent special elections, in which at least two candidates have filed to run.
On July 13, Timothy Rockwell won the election over Kristen Morris for the vacant District 19 seat that was left by former supervisor Teran Peterson, who moved out of the district and resigned.
In 2019, two candidates each ran for three vacancies on the Board after former supervisors left to accept jobs in Gov. Tony Evers’ administration.
Havel-Lang served on the Sun Prairie Area School Board for 12 years, for five of which she was president. She is the chair of the Sun Prairie Youth and Families Commission, secretary of the Anti-Bullying Collaborative (ABC) of Sun Prairie and a member of the board for the Friends of the Neighborhood Navigators.
She has also been recently appointed to the Dane County Redistricting Commission.
"I really do enjoy serving my community, and I enjoy being involved in the decisions to make my community a better place," Havel-Lang said.
