Former Summerfest, State Fair exec is named head of Alliant Energy Center

A former executive with the Wisconsin State Fair and Milwaukee's Summerfest has been named director of Dane County’s Alliant Energy Center.

Adam Heffron will take over on a permanent basis for Brent Kyzer-McHenry, who left the position in January after about a year and a half on the job.

County Executive Joe Parisi said in a news release that he was "excited" to work with Heffron.

“Adam’s nearly 30 years of experience as a venue and operations builder, event leader and destination sales executive make him the ideal candidate for this unique role in overseeing the future of the Alliant Energy Center campus," he said.

Heffron has extensive experience in the hospitality and entertainment industries, including organizing music and agricultural events. He was formerly director of facilities and operations at Summerfest and director of event services for the Wisconsin State Fair. He also worked with the Washington State Fair, Minneapolis' convention and visitors association, the Minnesota State Fair, and the Ohio Expo Center and State Fair, according to the news release.

“I am fortunate to lead the Alliant Energy Center team,” Heffron said. "The future shines bright for the venue as we look toward enhancing services, amenities, and the facilities to retain and attract new business."

The Alliant Center is home to major events including the World Dairy Expo and Midwest Horse Fair that draw national and sometimes international interest. Plans to expand the campus' footprint, however, have stalled, as developers last year shied away from expanding the campus' Exhibition Hall and the county has yet to come up with the tens of millions of dollars needed to move forward with a comprehensive redevelopment.

Heffron’s appointment is pending approval by the County Board. He is expected to start the position near the end of August. A county spokesperson did not immediately respond to an email asking how much he would be paid, but Kyzer-McHenry started at $145,000.