Former state Sen. Jon Erpenbach to chair Wisconsin Parole Commission

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will appoint former state Sen. Jon Erpenbach to chair the Wisconsin Parole Commission, Evers' spokesperson said Friday.

Erpenbach didn't seek reelection last year after serving six Senate terms, including as Senate Democratic leader from 2003 to 2005. He also sat on the state's budget-writing committee.

“The Parole Commission plays an incredibly important role in our criminal justice system and in making sure that system is just, fair, and constructive,” Erpenbach said in a statement. “The success of the Commission depends on our ability to balance the law and public safety while supporting victims, survivors, and their families and keeping dangerous individuals off of our streets."

Erpenbach's role is subject to confirmation by the GOP-controlled Senate, though he can serve in the role without the Senate's approval.

Under his new role Erpenbach will lead the commission as it decides whether to grant discretionary parole or early release from prison to people who committed their crimes before Dec. 31, 1999.

Only 8.6%, or 1,761, of those in prison in Wisconsin were eligible for parole as of Nov. 30, according to the Department of Corrections, although DOC spokesperson John Beard last year said that calculation could include some who are also serving sentences under the current sentencing system and thus would not be eligible for parole for those post-1999 crimes.

"I look forward to serving the people of Wisconsin in this new role, and I want to thank Governor Evers for the opportunity to continue public service and for entrusting me with this important responsibility," Erpenbach said.

He will succeed Christopher Blythe, a former assistant attorney general at the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

The parole commission, and specifically its former chair John Tate, came under fire last year over the commission's initial plans to parole Douglas Balsewicz, who served less than 25 years of an 80-year sentence for stabbing his wife, Johanna Balsewicz, to death.

After meeting with the victim's family, Evers asked Tate to reconsider Balsewicz's parole. After initial reluctance, Tate rescinded Balsewicz's parole. Despite his change of course, some Republicans called on Evers to remove Tate from office. Tate announced his resignation June 10 at Evers' request.

Evers replaced Tate with Blythe.

"I am hopeful about former Senator Erpenbach’s appointment and look forward to talking with Jon about the parole board," said Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, who chairs the Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee. "I want to hear his thoughts on how he will enhance public safety, how he intends to ensure victims are included in the process, and how he will follow the open meetings law he championed, all of which of Governor Evers’ previous appointees failed to do."

A spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Erpenbach was one of 14 Senate Democrats who left Wisconsin in 2011 in what was ultimately a failed effort to stop then-Gov. Scott Walker's Act 10, which drastically limited collective bargaining for the majority of public employees and decimated the number of unions through annual recertification votes and other obstacles.

He also introduced the proposal that eventually led to the state's "do not call" list in 2001, which allows people to opt out of telemarketer calls.

Born in Middleton, Erpenbach went to Middleton High School and UW-Oshkosh. Outside of serving in the Legislature, he held several other jobs including legislative aid, radio personality, short order cook, meat packer and truck driver, according to his legislative bio.