Former Republican state Rep. Ed Brooks, a lifelong dairy farmer who served several terms in the state Legislature, has died at age 76.
Brooks, of Reedsburg, served in the Assembly for 10 years. He got his start in politics when he joined the Town of Reedsburg's board, where he served as chairman for 30 years.
Brooks was an advocate for the dairy industry and chaired numerous dairy cooperative boards, as well as supported youth livestock meat sales.
Brooks attended UW-Madison, where he studied agricultural economics, and served in the U.S. Army Reserve for six years.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara, three children and five grandchildren.
Funeral services for Brooks will be held at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rock Springs at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 29.