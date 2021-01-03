Former Speaker Paul Ryan says GOP plan to challenge Biden win is 'anti-democratic,' 'anti-conservative'

In a rare statement Sunday afternoon, former House Speaker Paul Ryan condemned a GOP effort planned for later this week to challenge Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential victory, calling the plan "anti-democratic and "anti-conservative."

"Joe Biden’s victory is entirely legitimate," Ryan said in the statement.

Echoing President Donald Trump's baseless claims of widespread voter fraud, a group of Senate and House Republicans have said they plan to object to the election results when Congress meets Wednesday to tally Biden's 306-232 Electoral College victory over Trump. The effort to challenge Biden's win is expected to fail.

Ryan said lawmakers should reconsider and stop trying to overturn a legitimate election.

"The fact that this effort will fail does not mean it will not do significant damage to American democracy." Ryan said.

He noted that the Trump campaign's efforts to challenge the election results "failed from lack of evidence." Ryan said Biden's win was "decisively confirmed."

Ryan said the "whims of Congress" should not "replace the will of the people."