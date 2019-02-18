The rural Alma home of former state senator and gubernatorial candidate Kathleen Vinehout was destroyed by fire on Saturday.
The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the Saturday morning fire but said no details would be available until today.
According to a Facebook post, Vinehout’s family lost their home in the early morning hours Saturday. The post states the family was safe but everything was destroyed in the fire.
Vinehout was elected to the Senate in 2006 and re-elected in 2010 and 2014. She did not seek re-election last year because she ran for governor.